U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- U.S. Air Force Academy cadets participate in the largest gilder operation in the world - the Soaring Program - on Sept. 19, 2024 at Davis Airfield in Colorado Springs, Colo. The program's mission is to form the foundation of cadet exposure to military aviation, build character, and help motivate cadets toward a career in the United States Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Justin R. Pacheco)
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2024 12:14
|Photo ID:
|8656715
|VIRIN:
|240919-F-NU281-1002
|Resolution:
|3576x2380
|Size:
|3.02 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
This work, USAFA Airmanship Glider Operations [Image 8 of 8], by Justin Pacheco, identified by DVIDS