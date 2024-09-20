Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAFA Airmanship Glider Operations [Image 4 of 8]

    USAFA Airmanship Glider Operations

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2024

    Photo by Justin Pacheco      

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- U.S. Air Force Academy cadets participate in the largest gilder operation in the world - the Soaring Program - on Sept. 19, 2024 at Davis Airfield in Colorado Springs, Colo. The program's mission is to form the foundation of cadet exposure to military aviation, build character, and help motivate cadets toward a career in the United States Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Justin R. Pacheco)

    Date Taken: 09.18.2024
    Date Posted: 09.23.2024 12:14
    Photo ID: 8656712
    VIRIN: 240919-F-NU281-1010
    Resolution: 4085x2719
    Size: 4.1 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
    USAFA
    Airmanship
    U.S. Air Force Academy
    Glider Program

