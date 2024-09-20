NAVFAC Volunteers Help Develop Future Engineers as part of NAS Oceana Outdoor STEM Laboratory

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

240920-N-ST310-1447 VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (September 20, 2024) Taylor Priest (Right), a Civil Engineer for NAVFAC LANT and STEM Coordinator, oversees students partaking in a Penny Boat Challenge held in conjunction with the Naval Air Station Oceana Outdoor STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) Laboratory, Sept. 20. The free event, which has been held nearly every year since 2016, allows 5th graders from Virginia Beach City and Chesapeake Public Schools to receive an exclusive sneak peek of the Air Show performances, including the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels and the F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team; vendor booths and activities; and numerous STEM Laboratory exhibits. This year’s theme is “Inspire. Educate. Soar!” (U.S. Navy photo by David Todd/Released)