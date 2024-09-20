Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVFAC Volunteers Help Develop Future Engineers as part of NAS Oceana Outdoor STEM Laboratory [Image 4 of 5]

    NAVFAC Volunteers Help Develop Future Engineers as part of NAS Oceana Outdoor STEM Laboratory

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2024

    Photo by David Todd 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Mid-Atlantic

    240920-N-ST310-1477 VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (September 20, 2024) Stewie, the U.S. Navy’s environmental turtle mascot, gives high-fives to students at the U.S. Fleet Forces Command’s "Stewards of the Sea” exhibit as part of the Naval Air Station Oceana Outdoor STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) Laboratory, Sept. 20. The free event, which has been held nearly every year since 2016, allows 5th graders from Virginia Beach City and Chesapeake Public Schools to receive an exclusive sneak peek of the Air Show performances, including the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels and the F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team; vendor booths and activities; and numerous STEM Laboratory exhibits. This year’s theme is “Inspire. Educate. Soar!” (U.S. Navy photo by David Todd/Released)

