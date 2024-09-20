U.S. Coast Guard Cmdr. Roberto Concepcion receives 2024 Blacks in Government Meritorious Service Award

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Cmdr. Roberto Concepcion, chief of response, U.S. Coast Guard Sector Maryland - National Capital Region, poses for a photograph in his office at Coast Guard Sector Maryland, National Capital Regioin, September 11, 2024. In August, Concepcion was awarded the 2024 Blacks in Government Meritorious Service Award for his contributions to diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts in the Coast Guard. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christopher Bokum)