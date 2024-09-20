Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard Cmdr. Roberto Concepcion receives 2024 Blacks in Government Meritorious Service Award

    CURTIS BAY, BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christopher Bokum 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    Cmdr. Roberto Concepcion, chief of response, U.S. Coast Guard Sector Maryland - National Capital Region, poses for a photograph in his office at Coast Guard Sector Maryland, National Capital Regioin, September 11, 2024. In August, Concepcion was awarded the 2024 Blacks in Government Meritorious Service Award for his contributions to diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts in the Coast Guard. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christopher Bokum)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2024
    Date Posted: 09.23.2024 10:33
    Photo ID: 8656492
    VIRIN: 240911-G-FN033-1006
    Resolution: 5762x3834
    Size: 21.03 MB
    Location: CURTIS BAY, BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, US
    coast guard
    maryland
    award

