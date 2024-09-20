Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    119th Civil Engineers Help Build Homes for Veterans [Image 4 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    119th Civil Engineers Help Build Homes for Veterans

    OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2024

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. michael knodle 

    119th Wing, North Dakota Air National Guard

    Sr. Airman Nathan Zurn of the 119th Civil Engineering Squadron works to build homes for veterans during a deployment for training at the Cherokee Nation Reservation in Oklahoma on June 4, 2024. The Civil Engineering Squadron built concrete forms for driveways and constructed sheds for the homes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Michael Knodle)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2024
    Date Posted: 09.23.2024 10:18
    Photo ID: 8656474
    VIRIN: 240604-Z-YT106-1049
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 12.54 MB
    Location: OKLAHOMA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 119th Civil Engineers Help Build Homes for Veterans [Image 6 of 6], by SMSgt michael knodle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    119th Civil Engineers Help Build Homes for Veterans
    119th Civil Engineers Help Build Homes for Veterans
    119th Civil Engineers Help Build Homes for Veterans
    119th Civil Engineers Help Build Homes for Veterans
    119th Civil Engineers Help Build Homes for Veterans
    119th Civil Engineers Help Build Homes for Veterans

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    civil engineers
    119th Wing
    North Dakota
    Happy Hooligans

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download