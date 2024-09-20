119th Civil Engineers Help Build Homes for Veterans

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sr. Airman Nathan Zurn of the 119th Civil Engineering Squadron works to build homes for veterans during a deployment for training at the Cherokee Nation Reservation in Oklahoma on June 4, 2024. The Civil Engineering Squadron built concrete forms for driveways and constructed sheds for the homes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Michael Knodle)