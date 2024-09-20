Sr. Airman Nathan Zurn of the 119th Civil Engineering Squadron works to build homes for veterans during a deployment for training at the Cherokee Nation Reservation in Oklahoma on June 4, 2024. The Civil Engineering Squadron built concrete forms for driveways and constructed sheds for the homes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Michael Knodle)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2024 10:18
|Photo ID:
|8656474
|VIRIN:
|240604-Z-YT106-1049
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|12.54 MB
|Location:
|OKLAHOMA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 119th Civil Engineers Help Build Homes for Veterans [Image 6 of 6], by SMSgt michael knodle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.