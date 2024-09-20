119th Services Flight Supports Deployment for Training

Staff Sgt. Ange Djahon and Tech. Sgt. Thomas Cooks of the 119th Services Flight works to prepare meals for members of the 119th Civil Engineer Squadron during a deployment for training at the Cherokee Nation Reservation in Oklahoma on June 4, 2024. The Services Flight Airmen provided three meals a day in dining facilities and delivered meals to the field as well. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Michael Knodle)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2024 09:51
|Photo ID:
|8656462
|VIRIN:
|240604-Z-YT106-2009
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|11.5 MB
|Location:
|OKLAHOMA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
