Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    119th Services Flight Supports Deployment for Training [Image 2 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    119th Services Flight Supports Deployment for Training

    OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2024

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. michael knodle 

    119th Wing, North Dakota Air National Guard

    Airman Aaron Bachman of the 119th Services Flight works to prepare meals for members of the 119th Civil Engineer Squadron during a deployment for training at the Cherokee Nation Reservation in Oklahoma on June 4, 2024. The Services Flight Airmen provided three meals a day in dining facilities and delivered meals to the field as well. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Michael Knodle)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2024
    Date Posted: 09.23.2024 09:51
    Photo ID: 8656461
    VIRIN: 240604-Z-YT106-2005
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 11.32 MB
    Location: OKLAHOMA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 119th Services Flight Supports Deployment for Training [Image 5 of 5], by SMSgt michael knodle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    119th Services Flight Supports Deployment for Training
    119th Services Flight Supports Deployment for Training
    119th Services Flight Supports Deployment for Training
    119th Services Flight Supports Deployment for Training
    119th Services Flight Supports Deployment for Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    119th Wing
    North Dakota
    Happy Hooligans
    services flight

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download