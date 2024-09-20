Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spanish and U.S. Firefighters Train Together Onboard NAVSTA Rota [Image 4 of 5]

    Spanish and U.S. Firefighters Train Together Onboard NAVSTA Rota

    ROTA, SPAIN

    09.17.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Drace Wilson 

    Naval Station Rota, Spain

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Sept. 19, 2024) Sailors and firefighters, assigned to Fire and Emergency Services Rota, Spain, participate in a collaborative training exercise alongside Spanish Armada and Proteccion Civil firefighters onboard Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain, Sept. 19, 2024. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Drace Wilson)

    VIRIN: 240917-N-NC885-2042
    Location: ROTA, ES
    Firefighting
    Firefighters
    ArmadaNAVSTA Rota

