Spanish and U.S. Firefighters Train Together Onboard NAVSTA Rota

NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Sept. 19, 2024) Sailors and firefighters, assigned to Fire and Emergency Services Rota, Spain, participate in a collaborative training exercise alongside Spanish Armada and Proteccion Civil firefighters onboard Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain, Sept. 19, 2024. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Drace Wilson)
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2024 09:41
|Photo ID:
|8656451
|VIRIN:
|240917-N-NC885-2039
|Resolution:
|3922x5894
|Size:
|1.74 MB
|Location:
|ROTA, ES
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
