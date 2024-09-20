Spanish and U.S. Firefighters Train Together Onboard NAVSTA Rota

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Sept. 19, 2024) Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) Jayden McCall, assigned to Fire and Emergency Services Rota, Spain, from Elwood, Kan., participates in a collaborative training exercise alongside Spanish Armada and Proteccion Civil firefighters onboard Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain, Sept. 19, 2024. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Drace Wilson)