Spanish and U.S. Firefighters Train Together Onboard NAVSTA Rota

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Sept. 19, 2024) Fire Captain Jose Del Rio, assigned to Fire and Emergency Services Rota, Spain, provides a mock burning building walkthrough to Spanish Armada and Proteccion Civil firefighters during a collaborative training exercise onboard Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain, Sept. 19, 2024. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Drace Wilson)