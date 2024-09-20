Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New England Air Museum hosts 104th Fighter Wing for F15C ceremony [Image 6 of 6]

    New England Air Museum hosts 104th Fighter Wing for F15C ceremony

    MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2024

    Photo by Jerry Hewitt 

    104th Fighter Wing

    Members of the 104th Fighter Wing and 103rd Airlift Wing were hosted by the New England Air Museum, September 21, 2024, to commemorate the collaborative efforts of the NEAM, 104FW, and 103AW in the donation of F15C 85-101 to the Museum.
    Col. David 'Moon" Halasi-Kun, 104th Fighter Wing Commander, emphasized the significance of the Wing's future collaboration with the museum as well as the impact in the preservation of F15C 85-101's legacy.
    "I couldn't be more proud to have our F15 represented here, and I know this relationship between the 104th and the New England Air Museum will continue to grow," said Halasi-Kun. "We at the 104th Fighter Wing want to thank everyone involved for preserving this story."
    (U.S Air National Guard Photos by Jay Hewitt)

    Date Taken: 09.21.2024
    Date Posted: 09.23.2024 09:43
    Photo ID: 8656448
    VIRIN: 240921-Z-DY432-1004
    Resolution: 1000x714
    Size: 208.46 KB
    Location: MASSACHUSETTS, US
