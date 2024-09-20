CHIEF SELECT CADENCE RUN

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SULU SEA

    09.21.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Richard Tinker 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    SULU SEA (Sept. 21, 2024) U.S. Navy Sailors selected for chief petty officer run on the flight deck aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Sept. 21, 2024. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group 9, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Richard Tinker)

    Date Taken: 09.21.2024
    Date Posted: 09.23.2024 06:01
    Photo ID: 8656274
    VIRIN: 240921-N-RH447-1322
    Location: SULU SEA
