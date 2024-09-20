Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS THEODORE ROOSEVELT 5K RUN [Image 3 of 8]

    USS THEODORE ROOSEVELT 5K RUN

    SULU SEA

    09.21.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Adina Phebus 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    SULU SEA (Sept. 21, 2024) U.S. Navy Personnel Specialist 3rd Class Eyob Soloman, from San Diego, walks on the flight deck aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) during a command-wide 5K, Sept. 21, 2024. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group 9, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adina Phebus)

    Date Taken: 09.21.2024
    Date Posted: 09.23.2024 06:01
    Photo ID: 8656272
    VIRIN: 240921-N-EQ851-1128
    Resolution: 1462x2600
    Size: 633.71 KB
    Location: SULU SEA
    This work, USS THEODORE ROOSEVELT 5K RUN [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Adina Phebus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS THEODORE ROOSEVELT

