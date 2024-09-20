USS THEODORE ROOSEVELT 5K RUN

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SULU SEA (Sept. 21, 2024) U.S. Navy Personnel Specialist 3rd Class Eyob Soloman, from San Diego, walks on the flight deck aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) during a command-wide 5K, Sept. 21, 2024. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group 9, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adina Phebus)