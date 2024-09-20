Army’s newest APS worksite colors uncased in Poland

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. John “Brad” Hinson, commander of the U.S. Army Sustainment Command, salutes the flag during a colors uncasing ceremony at the Army Prepositioned Stocks work site on September 18, in Powidz, Poland. The Army Field Support Battalion-Poland oversees the long-term storage and maintenance of the APS in Powidz, Poland. Its mission includes managing the receipt, transfer, storage, and maintenance of these stocks to support U.S. Army Europe and Africa, enabling commanders to conduct a wide range of military operations.
405th AFSB’s Poland Battalion uncases colors at Army’s newest APS worksite
