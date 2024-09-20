Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army's newest APS worksite colors uncased in Poland

    Army's newest APS worksite colors uncased in Poland

    POWIDZ, POLAND

    09.17.2024

    Photo by Bryan Araujo 

    U.S. Army Garrison Poland

    A U.S. Army conductor assigned to the 1st Cavalry Division, spoke with members of the Polish Military Band prior to a colors uncasing ceremony at the Army Prepositioned Stocks work site on September 18, in Powidz, Poland. The Army Field Support Battalion-Poland oversees the long-term storage and maintenance of the APS in Powidz, Poland. Its mission includes managing the receipt, transfer, storage, and maintenance of these stocks to support U.S. Army Europe and Africa, enabling commanders to conduct a wide range of military operations.

    Date Taken: 09.17.2024
    Date Posted: 09.23.2024 04:11
    Location: POWIDZ, PL
