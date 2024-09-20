Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory – U.S. Navy Seabees, from left, Equipment Operator 3rd Class Devin Garcia, Utilitiesman 1st Class Brandon Matthew, Builder 2nd Class Tyler Helzer, Builder 2nd Class Joshua Clark, and Builder Seaman Justin Aracastllo, with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5 det, help pour out concrete with a shovel on Sept. 19, 2024 here at Naval Support Facility (NSF) Diego Garcia. NSF Diego Garcia’s mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM and PACOM areas of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kamaren HIll)