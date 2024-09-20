Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5 [Image 3 of 4]

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5

    DIEGO GARCIA, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    09.19.2024

    Photo by Seaman Kamaren Hill 

    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory – Equipment Operator 3rd Class Devin Garcia, with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5 det, helps level out concrete with a two-by-four on Sept. 19, 2024 here at Naval Support Facility (NSF) Diego Garcia. NSF Diego Garcia’s mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM and PACOM areas of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kamaren HIll)

    Date Taken: 09.19.2024
    Date Posted: 09.23.2024 03:58
    Photo ID: 8656220
    VIRIN: 240919-N-MC100-1078
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.49 MB
    Location: DIEGO GARCIA, IO
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5 [Image 4 of 4], by SN Kamaren Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

