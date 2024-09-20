Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory – U.S. Navy Seabees, with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5 det, apply the finishing touches to a cement pour with a smooth trowel on Sept. 19, 2024 here at Naval Support Facility (NSF) Diego Garcia. NSF Diego Garcia’s mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM and PACOM areas of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kamaren HIll)