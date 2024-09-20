USASOC speaks at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. JoAnn Naumann, command senior enlisted leader of the United States Army Special Operations Command, speaks to service members during a visit at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, Sept. 10, 2024. Command Sgt. Maj. Naumann spoke about the importance of self care, resiliency, and how to be an effective leader. (DoD Photo by Travis Jones)
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2024 02:30
|Photo ID:
|8656176
|VIRIN:
|240910-D-SH479-1024
|Resolution:
|6613x4409
|Size:
|15.94 MB
|Location:
|LANDSTUHL, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
