    USASOC speaks at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center [Image 1 of 11]

    USASOC speaks at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    LANDSTUHL, GERMANY

    08.20.2024

    Photo by Travis Jones 

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. JoAnn Naumann, command senior enlisted leader of the United States Army Special Operations Command, speaks to service members during a visit at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, Sept. 10, 2024. Command Sgt. Maj. Naumann spoke about the importance of self care, resiliency, and how to be an effective leader. (DoD Photo by Travis Jones)

    Date Taken: 08.20.2024
    Date Posted: 09.23.2024 02:30
    Location: LANDSTUHL, DE
    Special Operations
    USASOC
    LRMC

