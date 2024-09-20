Chief petty officer selects serve brunch aboard USS Lake Erie

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NORTHERN PACIFIC (Sept. 22, 2024) Gas Turbine Systems Technician Electrical 1st Class Deshon Allen volunteers along with other chief petty officer selects to serve brunch for the crew aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Erie (CG 70) while underway in the Northern Pacific Ocean. Lake Erie is conducting homeland defense operations in the North Pacific Ocean. (U.S. Navy photo by Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Samantha Rosales)