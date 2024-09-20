Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    KMEP 24.2: TCCC Techniques [Image 6 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    KMEP 24.2: TCCC Techniques

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.11.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Michael Taggart  

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Navy Corpsmen demonstrate Tactical Combat Casualty Care techniques to Republic of Korea Marines at 2nd Marine Training Area, Gyeonggi Province, South Korea, Aug. 12, 2024. TCCC courses cover three phases: care under fire, tactical field care, and casualty evacuation procedures. KMEP is conducted routinely to increase interoperability and combined capabilities between the ROK Marine Corps and U.S. Marine Corps, through realistic training. The ROK Marines are with 52nd Infantry Battalion, 5th Brigade. The Corpsmen are with 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division and are forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific under the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Michael Taggart)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.11.2024
    Date Posted: 09.23.2024 00:08
    Photo ID: 8656147
    VIRIN: 240812-M-EJ408-2025
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 33.56 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KMEP 24.2: TCCC Techniques [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Michael Taggart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    KMEP 24.2: TCCC Techniques
    KMEP 24.2: TCCC Techniques
    KMEP 24.2: TCCC Techniques
    KMEP 24.2: TCCC Techniques
    KMEP 24.2: TCCC Techniques
    KMEP 24.2: TCCC Techniques
    KMEP 24.2: TCCC Techniques
    KMEP 24.2: TCCC Techniques

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    4th Marines
    TCCC
    3dMarDiv
    MARFORK
    KMEP

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download