KMEP 24.2: TCCC Techniques

U.S. Navy Corpsmen demonstrate Tactical Combat Casualty Care techniques to Republic of Korea Marines at 2nd Marine Training Area, Gyeonggi Province, South Korea, Aug. 12, 2024. TCCC courses cover three phases: care under fire, tactical field care, and casualty evacuation procedures. KMEP is conducted routinely to increase interoperability and combined capabilities between the ROK Marine Corps and U.S. Marine Corps, through realistic training. The ROK Marines are with 52nd Infantry Battalion, 5th Brigade. The Corpsmen are with 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division and are forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific under the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Michael Taggart)