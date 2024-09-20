A vibrant, traditional Hispanic potato salad, characterized by its distinctive pink color, prepared by CW2 Jesus Duran’s family during a special gathering, highlighting the importance of maintaining cultural heritage through cuisine.
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2024 19:52
|Photo ID:
|8656021
|VIRIN:
|240923-A-FN691-1073
|Resolution:
|618x463
|Size:
|97.78 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Bridging Cultures: From Dominican Roots to Service in the U.S. Army [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Henry Gundacker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Bridging Cultures: From Dominican Roots to Service in the U.S. Army
No keywords found.