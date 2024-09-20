Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ukrainian President tours Scranton Army Ammunition Plant [Image 4 of 6]

    Ukrainian President tours Scranton Army Ammunition Plant

    SCRANTON, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Deonte Rowell 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    Ukrainian President, Volodymyr O. Zelenskyy, receives a tour of Scranton Army Ammunition Plant by Rich Hansen, the Commander's Representative at Scranton Army Ammunition Plant in Scranton, Pa on Sep. 22, 2024. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Deonte Rowell)

    Date Taken: 09.22.2024
    Date Posted: 09.22.2024 19:49
    Photo ID: 8656004
    VIRIN: 240922-A-TG877-1003
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 30.12 MB
    Location: SCRANTON, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 30
    Downloads: 3

    #Ukraine
    #OIB
    #SupportUkraine
    #TeamSCAAP
    #Modernization #WeProvidetheAmmo
    #WeBringtheBoom

