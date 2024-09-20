Information System Technicians aboard Boxer

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    09.19.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Roland M Ardon 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    Information System Technician 1st Class Juan Bugharin, right, a native of Sweetwater, Texas, and Information System Technician 3rd Class Jeremy Jacinto, left, a native of Queens, New York, both assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), use a hand-held radio on the weather decks as the ship steams in the Pacific Ocean, Sept. 20, 2024. Boxer and embarked elements of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Roland Ardon)

