    Rhythms of Resilience: Celebrating Hispanic Heritage in Uniform [Image 3 of 3]

    Rhythms of Resilience: Celebrating Hispanic Heritage in Uniform

    09.15.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Henry Gundacker 

    10th Support Group

    The vibrant echoes of salsa music and the tantalizing aroma of Arroz con Gandules at family gatherings are more than just fond memories for Sgt. 1st Class Fernando Colon; they encapsulate the spirit of Hispanic Heritage Month, a time dedicated to recognizing the contributions and influence of Hispanic Americans to the United States’ history, culture, and achievements.

    diversity
    Hispanic American Culture Month
    10thsupportgroup

