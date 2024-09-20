Rhythms of Resilience: Celebrating Hispanic Heritage in Uniform

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The vibrant echoes of salsa music and the tantalizing aroma of Arroz con Gandules at family gatherings are more than just fond memories for Sgt. 1st Class Fernando Colon; they encapsulate the spirit of Hispanic Heritage Month, a time dedicated to recognizing the contributions and influence of Hispanic Americans to the United States’ history, culture, and achievements.