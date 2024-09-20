The vibrant echoes of salsa music and the tantalizing aroma of Arroz con Gandules at family gatherings are more than just fond memories for Sgt. 1st Class Fernando Colon; they encapsulate the spirit of Hispanic Heritage Month, a time dedicated to recognizing the contributions and influence of Hispanic Americans to the United States’ history, culture, and achievements.
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2024 19:39
|Photo ID:
|8655997
|VIRIN:
|240916-A-FN691-6382
|Resolution:
|3453x4330
|Size:
|3.49 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Rhythms of Resilience: Celebrating Hispanic Heritage in Uniform [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Henry Gundacker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Rhythms of Resilience: Celebrating Hispanic Heritage in Uniform
No keywords found.