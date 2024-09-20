Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief of Staff of the U.S. Army Gen. Randy A. George gives remarks during the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Change of Command ceremony in which Lt. Gen. William H. "Butch" Graham Jr. assumed command from Lt. Gen. Scott Spellmon at Conmy Hall on Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall in Arlington, Va., Sept. 13, 2024. The event included a promotion ceremony for now-Lt. Gen. Graham and a retirement ceremony in honor of Lt. Gen. Spellmon. The ceremonies were hosted by Gen. George and conducted by the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) and The United States Army Band. (U.S. Army photo by Bernardo Fuller)