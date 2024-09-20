U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Change of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief of Staff of the U.S. Army Gen. Randy A. George passes the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) colors to the incoming USACE commander Lt. Gen. William H. "Butch" Graham Jr., during the USACE Change of Command ceremony at Conmy Hall on Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall in Arlington, Va., Sept. 13, 2024. During the Change of Command, Lt. Gen. Graham assumed command of USACE from Lt. Gen. Scott Spellmon. The event included a promotion ceremony for now-Lt. Gen. Graham and a retirement ceremony in honor of Lt. Gen. Spellmon. The ceremonies were hosted by Gen. George and conducted by the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) and The United States Army Band. (U.S. Army photo by Bernardo Fuller)