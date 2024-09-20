U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Change of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Scott Spellmon, outgoing commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), passes the USACE colors to Chief of Staff of Army Randy A. George during the USACE Change of Command ceremony at Conmy Hall on Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall in Arlington, Va., Sept. 13, 2024. During the Change of Command, Lt. Gen. William H. "Butch" Graham Jr. assumed command of USACE from Lt. Gen. Spellmon. The event included a promotion ceremony for now-Lt. Gen. Graham and a retirement ceremony in honor of Lt. Gen. Spellmon. The ceremonies were hosted by Gen. George and conducted by the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) and The United States Army Band. (U.S. Army photo by Bernardo Fuller)