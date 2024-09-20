Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Change of Command [Image 3 of 13]

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Change of Command

    JOINT BASE MYER-HENDERSON HALL, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2024

    Photo by Bernardo Fuller 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    The 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) and The United States Army Band conduct a Change of Command ceremony in which Lt. Gen. William H. "Butch" Graham Jr. assumed command of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers from Lt. Gen. Scott Spellmon at Conmy Hall on Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall in Arlington, Va., Sept. 13, 2024. The event included a promotion ceremony for now-Lt. Gen. Graham and a retirement ceremony in honor of Lt. Gen. Spellmon. The ceremonies were hosted by Chief of Staff of the U.S. Army Gen. Randy A. George. (U.S. Army photo by Bernardo Fuller)

    Date Taken: 09.13.2024
    Date Posted: 09.22.2024 15:37
    Photo ID: 8655919
    VIRIN: 240913-A-AJ780-1003
    Resolution: 8232x5488
    Size: 32.93 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE MYER-HENDERSON HALL, VIRGINIA, US
    This work, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Change of Command [Image 13 of 13], by Bernardo Fuller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

