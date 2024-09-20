U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Change of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief of Staff of the U.S. Army Gen. Randy A. George, and Mrs. Janet Graham participate in the promotion ceremony of Lt. Gen. William "Butch" Graham Jr. prior to a Change of Command ceremony for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Conmy Hall on Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall in Arlington, Va., Sept. 13, 2024. During the Change of Command, Lt. Gen. Graham assumed command of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers from Lt. Gen. Scott Spellmon. The event included a promotion ceremony for now-Lt. Gen. Graham and a retirement ceremony in honor of Lt. Gen. Spellmon. The ceremonies were hosted by Gen. George and conducted by the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) and The United States Army Band. (U.S. Army photo by Bernardo Fuller)