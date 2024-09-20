Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Change of Command [Image 1 of 13]

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Change of Command

    JOINT BASE MYER-HENDERSON HALL, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2024

    Photo by Bernardo Fuller 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    Chief of Staff of the U.S. Army Gen. Randy A. George, and Mrs. Janet Graham participate in the promotion ceremony of Lt. Gen. William "Butch" Graham Jr. prior to a Change of Command ceremony for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Conmy Hall on Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall in Arlington, Va., Sept. 13, 2024. During the Change of Command, Lt. Gen. Graham assumed command of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers from Lt. Gen. Scott Spellmon. The event included a promotion ceremony for now-Lt. Gen. Graham and a retirement ceremony in honor of Lt. Gen. Spellmon. The ceremonies were hosted by Gen. George and conducted by the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) and The United States Army Band. (U.S. Army photo by Bernardo Fuller)

