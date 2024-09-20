136th Airlift Wing Chief Master Sgt. retires after 25 years of service

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air National Guard Lt. Col. Lorelei Gomez, 136th Maintenance Group, deputy commander (Left) presents a certificate of retirement to U.S. Air National Guard Chief Master Sgt. Hollis Sellman (Right) during a retirement ceremony at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas, September 21, 2024. During retirement ceremonies, the official order of retirement is read to signify the official retirement of a military member. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Johns)