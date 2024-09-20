136th Airlift Wing Chief Master Sgt. retires after 25 years of service

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air National Guard Lt. Col. Lorelei Gomez, 136th Maintenance Group, deputy commander (Left) awards U.S. Air National Guard Chief Master Sgt. Hollis Sellman (Right) with the Meritorious Service Medal during a retirement ceremony at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas, September 21, 2024. The Meritorious Service Medal is presented to members of the United States Armed Forces who distinguish themselves with outstanding meritorious achievement or service to the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Johns)