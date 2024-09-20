Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    136th Airlift Wing Chief Master Sgt. retires after 25 years of service [Image 3 of 5]

    136th Airlift Wing Chief Master Sgt. retires after 25 years of service

    FORT WORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Johns 

    136th Airlift Wing (Texas Air National Guard)

    U.S. Air National Guard Chief Master Sgt. Hollis Sellman speaks during her retirement ceremony at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas, September 21, 2024. Sellman dedicated 25 years of service to the State of Texas and the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Johns)

    Retirement Ceremony
    136th Airlift Wing
    CMSgt

