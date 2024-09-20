136th Airlift Wing Chief Master Sgt. retires after 25 years of service

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air National Guard Lt. Col. Lorelei Gomez, 136th Maintenance Group, deputy commander (Left), bestows U.S. Air National Guard Chief Master Sgt. Hollis Sellman (Right), with the Lone Star Distinguished Service Medal during a retirement ceremony at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas, September 21, 2024. The Lone Star Distinguished Service Medal is conferred to any service member of the Texas Military Forces who, while serving in any capacity with the Texas Military Forces, shall have distinguished themselves by exceptionally outstanding achievement or service to the State of Texas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Johns)