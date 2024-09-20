136th Airlift Wing Chief Master Sgt. retires after 25 years of service

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air National Guard Lt. Col. Lorelei Gomez, 136th Maintenance Group, deputy commander (Left) and U.S. Air National Guard Chief Master Sgt. Hollis Sellman (Right) pose for a photo during a retirement ceremony at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas, September 21, 2024. Retirement ceremonies act as an official recognition of the retirement of U.S. military personnel, and allow family members and fellow service members to celebrate the retiree’s career. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Johns)