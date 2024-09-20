Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    136th Airlift Wing Chief Master Sgt. retires after 25 years of service

    136th Airlift Wing Chief Master Sgt. retires after 25 years of service

    FORT WORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Johns 

    136th Airlift Wing (Texas Air National Guard)

    U.S. Air National Guard Lt. Col. Lorelei Gomez, 136th Maintenance Group, deputy commander (Left) and U.S. Air National Guard Chief Master Sgt. Hollis Sellman (Right) pose for a photo during a retirement ceremony at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas, September 21, 2024. Retirement ceremonies act as an official recognition of the retirement of U.S. military personnel, and allow family members and fellow service members to celebrate the retiree’s career. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Johns)

    Date Taken: 09.21.2024
    VIRIN: 240921-F-GE908-1005
    Location: FORT WORTH, TEXAS, US
