U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Brian “Tron” Faughn, an instructor pilot for the 149th Operations Group, shows kids from the Boysville foster care center a digital map of the Texas at Joint Base San Antonio, Texas, Sept. 21, 2024. Boysville offers a variety of services for kids between the ages of zero to 17. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Derek Gutierrez)
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2024 08:29
|Photo ID:
|8655811
|VIRIN:
|240921-Z-GK303-1258
|Resolution:
|4827x3276
|Size:
|4.92 MB
|Location:
|LACKLAND AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Boysville Tour [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Derek Gutierrez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.