U.S. Air Force Maj. Mike Lengyel, an instructor pilot for the 149th Operations Group, and members of the Boysville foster care center pose for a group photo during a tour of the 149th Fighter Wing at Joint Base San Antonio, Texas, Sept. 21, 2024. Boysville has served 290 kids. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Derek Gutierrez)
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2024 08:29
|Photo ID:
|8655810
|VIRIN:
|240921-Z-GK303-1295
|Resolution:
|5568x3506
|Size:
|3.49 MB
|Location:
|LACKLAND AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Boysville Tour [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Derek Gutierrez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.