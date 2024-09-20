Boysville Tour

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Eric Medelez, an aircrew flight equipment technician assigned to the 149th Fighter Wing, teaches members of Boysville how to use night vision goggles at Joint Base Lackland San Antonio, Texas, Sept. 21, 2024. Boysville is a foster care center that has served 290 kids. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Derek Gutierrez)