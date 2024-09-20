Boysville Tour

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Mike Lengyel, an instructor pilot for the 149th Operations Group, shows kids from Boysville foster care center the eye reticle on his helmet at Joint Base Lackland-San Antonio, Texas, Sept. 21, 2024. The reticle is used for aiming weapons, bore sighting, and other purposes. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Derek Gutierrez)