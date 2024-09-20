Boysville Tour

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Eric Medelez, an aircrew flight equipment technician assigned to the 149th Fighter Wing, briefs members of Boysville foster care, on the different parts of a fighter pilot helmet at Joint Base Lackland-San Antonio, Texas, Sept. 21, 2024. Boysville was founded in 1943 and aims to provide a safe, family environment for children. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Derek Gutierrez)