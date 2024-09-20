Boysville Tour

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Adam Flood, an F-16 crew chief for the 149th Fighter Wing, shows kids from Boysville foster care center, a laser guided missile at Joint Base San Antonio, Texas, Sept. 21, 2024. Boysville was founded in 1943 and aims to provide a safe, family environment for children. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Derek Gutierrez)