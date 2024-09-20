Boysville Tour

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Adam Flood, an F-16 crew chief for the 149th Fighter Wing, shows kids from Boysville foster care center the different parts of an F-16 fighting falcon at Joint Base San Antonio, Texas, Sept. 21, 2024. Boysville provides services and care for children affected by neglect, abuse, and family crisis. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Derek Gutierrez)