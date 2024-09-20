Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Boysville Tour

    Boysville Tour

    LACKLAND AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Derek Gutierrez 

    149th Fighter Wing (Texas Air National Guard)

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Adam Flood, an F-16 crew chief for the 149th Fighter Wing, shows kids from Boysville foster care center the different parts of an F-16 fighting falcon at Joint Base San Antonio, Texas, Sept. 21, 2024. Boysville provides services and care for children affected by neglect, abuse, and family crisis. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Derek Gutierrez)

    Date Taken: 09.21.2024
    Date Posted: 09.22.2024 08:29
    Photo ID: 8655805
    VIRIN: 240921-Z-GK303-1120
    Resolution: 5568x3593
    Size: 3.68 MB
    Location: LACKLAND AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
    Gunfighters
    JBSA
    149FW
    TMD

