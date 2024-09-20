Boysville Tour

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Kids from Boysville foster care center tour the 149th Fighter Wing at Joint Base San Antonio, Texas, Sept. 21, 2024. During the tour, the kids had the opportunity to see F-16s, use night vision goggles, and interact with airmen across the wing. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Derek Gutierrez)