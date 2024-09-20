Abraham Lincoln conducts flight operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Sept. 2, 2024) An EA-18G Growler launches from the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) Sept. 2. Abraham Lincoln is deployed to the U..S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)