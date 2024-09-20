Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Abraham Lincoln conducts flight operations [Image 1 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Abraham Lincoln conducts flight operations

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    09.12.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)   

    U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Sept. 12, 2024) Two F/A-18E Super Hornets fly by the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). (Official U.S. Navy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.12.2024
    Date Posted: 09.22.2024 07:03
    Photo ID: 8655781
    VIRIN: 240912-N-AB116-7336
    Resolution: 4500x3000
    Size: 784.1 KB
    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 17
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Abraham Lincoln conducts flight operations [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Abraham Lincoln conducts flight operations
    Abraham Lincoln conducts flight operations
    Abraham Lincoln conducts flight operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ABRAHAM LINCOLN
    AIRCRAFT CARRIER
    CVN 72
    ABE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download