USS Ralph Johnson Conducts General Quarters Drill

240824-N-NF288-031 EAST CHINA SEA (Aug. 24, 2024) Ensign Lauren Langenberg, from Grapevine, Texas, right, and Ensign Paul Mustian, from Richmond, Virginia, left, participate in a general quarters drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) in the East China Sea, August 24. Ralph Johnson is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)